Man bites brother on neck

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

A man bit his brother and abused his sister-in-law over petty reason in Misarwadi area on Monday night. According to the details, Subhas Shah Yasin Shah (35, Gulli No. 2, Misarwadi) and his brother Aziz Yasin Shah are neighbours. On Monday night, Subhan’s wife was cooking, and the smoke went to Aziz’s house. He later started abusing his brother and sister-in-law. The brothers had a verbal clash, and Aziz bite his brother Subhan on the neck. Subhan’s brother-in-law tried to intervene, but Aziz beat and bit him on his thigh. A case against Aziz has been registered in Cidco police station.