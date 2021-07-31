Man booked for raping minor sister-in-law

Aurangabad, July 31:

A man sexually abused his minor sister-in-law on the pretext of leaving her to her workplace. He took her on his motorcycle and raped her at a lodge in the Teesgaon area on July 29. A case has been registered against the man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offense (POCSO) Act at the Harsul police station.

A woman from Harsul was married to a man from the Teesgaon area. As his wife was pregnant, he left her at her parents’ house in Harsul. On Thursday, he went to Harsul to meet her. His 17-year-old sister-in-law had to go to her work in a company at Waluj. He insisted that he will drop her at the company. He took her on his motorcycle and raped her in a lodge in the Teesgaon area.

After the incident, he left her at the entrance of the company. As she was late, the company administration did not allow her in the company. She neither had any money nor the mobile phone to call anyone. She came to the Chowk near the company and called the accused brother-in-law from a stranger’s phone and asked him to leave her at home, but he refused.

The victim somehow managed to reach home and told her parents about the incident. A case was registered at the Harsul police station against the brother-in-law under POCSO Act while PSI Atulkumar Thokal is further investigating the case. Meanwhile, the accused today was remanded in police custody for three days.