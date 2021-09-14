Man commits suicide by writing a tribute under his own photo

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

A young man, who got married a year ago, committed suicide by hanging himself on September 13 in Vishrantinagar. Before committing suicide, he posted a tribute message under his photo on his WhatsApp status. The police recovered a suicide note. Based on this, a case has been registered against his wife, mother-in-law and another relative.

The accused have been identified as Gangubai Bhise, Ashabai Machhindra Waghmode and his wife Jaya Praveen Thorat (Vishrantinagar). The deceased has been identified as Praveen Narayan Thorat (29). The police said that Praveen was a peon in Axis Bank. He got married to Jaya on January 29, 2020. Praveen on Monday posted a text message paying tribute to his own photo on Whatsapp. His brother saw the status and called on his mobile. But his mobile was switched off. He contacted his in-law's who told that Praveen had committed suicide. Meanwhile, relatives moved his body to the government hospital. The police conducted a panchnama in the presence of Praveen's father and brother where the police found a suicide note in his pocket. In the suicide note, he held his wife, mother-in-law and a relative responsible for his suicide. His father Narayan Thorat lodged a complaint at Pundalikanagar police station. PSI S Mane is investigating the case.