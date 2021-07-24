Man commits suicide due to torture from wife, mother-in-law

Aurangabad, July 24:

A man committed suicide at Bharatnagar in the Garkheda area on Friday night due to the alleged torture from his wife and mother-in-law. The deceased was not sending his wife to her parents on the suspicion of her affair with a man at her native place. His mother-in-law went to his workplace and beat him, questioning why he is not sending her daughter to her house. In the evening, he had a quarrel with his wife at home on the same issue. Fed up of torture from wife and mother-in-law, the man committed suicide by hanging himself.

A case of abetting to suicide has been registered at the Pundliknagar police station against his wife and mother-in-law. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Bhagaji Kamble (32, Bharatnagar, Garkheda area). According to the complaint lodged by the deceased’s mother, Ratna Bhagaji Kamble, her son Sanjay committed suicide due to the torture from his wife and mother-in-law. Her daughter-in-law had an affair with another man. Hence, her husband was not sending her to her parents.

His mother-in-law then went to the workplace of the deceased, abused, and beat him. Later, he had quarreled with his wife in the evening. He committed suicide at night, she mentioned in the complaint. PSI Nishar Shaikh is further investigating the case. Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased refused to take custody of the dead body until the case is registered against his wife and mother-in-law. They later took the body after the Pundliknagar police registered the case.