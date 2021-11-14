Man commits suicide in lover’s house

Aurangabad, Nov 14:

A man committed suicide in the house of his girlfriend at Nyaynagar on Saturday at around 7 pm. His girlfriend and two other women later left him at Government Medical College and Hospital and fled. The deceased has been identified as Amolraje Bhausaheb Chavan (32, Vishnunagar, Jawahar Colony). His relatives suspected that it is not a suicide but a murder.

Police said that Chavan worked as cook in a hotel and lived with his parents at Vishnunagar. He had an affair with a woman living at Nyaynagar with her two children. He often used to visit her house. However, recently both of them were not on good term and often quarreled. On November 13, he went to her girlfriend’s house at Nyayanagar at around 7 pm. He had a quarrel with her and then she went away from the house with her children. Chavan was alone in the house and he hanged himself to the ceiling of the house with a saree.

Later, his girlfriend and two other women took him in a rickshaw to GMCH and left him in the casualty ward and fled from the scene.

During investigation, the police checked the CCTV footage at GMCH, in which the registration number of the rickshaw was clearly seen. Based on that, the police searched the three women. The police had taken them in custody for investigation. In the post mortem, it was cleared that the death was due to hanging. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Pundliknagar police station.

Amol had the responsibility to sustain his family as his father is paralyzed. He has three sisters and his mother works as a maid. His girlfriend on several occasions created ruckus at his house at Vishnunagar demanding him to live with her. His relatives after the death gathered at the Pundliknagar police station and demanded that a case of murder should be registered. API S K Khatane pacified convinced them. Later, they took the custody of the dead body and performed last rites.