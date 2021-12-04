Man duped of Rs 2.99L on lure of 30K Pounds

Aurangabad, Dec 4:

A cyber crook, posing as a lady from the UK, duped a city resident of Rs 2.99 lakh on the pretext of clearing the expensive gifts from the customs, she had sent for him. When realized that he has been taken for a ride, he approached the cyber police, and later a case in this regard was registered in Satara police station. Police said, complainant, Satish Hiralal Tiwari (55, Plot No. 7, Revati Housing Society, Itkheda) works in a private company. A few days back, he met a lady Lizy Morgon (Great Britain) on Facebook. He started chatting on her. Later, they exchanged phone numbers and started cheating on Whatsapp. She told Tiwari that she had sent expensive gifts to him from Britain.

A few days later, he received a phone call that he has a parcel in his name and he will have to pay Rs 18,700 to clear it from customs. He was given a bank account on which, he sent the money online. Again next day, he received a phone call from one Nisha Kumari and she told him that she is from the Customs department and around 30,000 pounds are found in the parcel, which is illegal. He will have to pay a fine for it or legal action will be taken against him, she told Tiwari.

Accordingly, he sent Rs 57,800 as a fine on the account given to him and again Rs 1.10 lakh for the currency conversion in rupees in another bank account. Similarly, he will also have to pay Rs 97,000 as income tax, of which Rs 60,000 has been paid by his friend Lizy Morgan and he will have to pay the remaining Rs 37,000, he was told.

Accordingly, he paid a total of Rs 2,99,700 on different bank accounts including HDFC, Yes Bank and Karnataka Bank. He was told that the converted money will be deposited in his account within two days. As the said amount was not deposited, he lodged a complaint in Cyber police station. Cyber police gave a letter to Satara police and accordingly a case was lodged against Lizy Morgan and Nisha Kumari.