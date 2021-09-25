Man duped of Rs 72K on pretext of non-mortgage loan

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

Three persons duped a salesman of a private company of Rs 72,800 on line luring to help him getting non-mortgage loan of Rs 5 lakh. A cheating case has been registered in the Pundliknagar police station.

According to the details, complainant Subham Rajendra Tak (27, Vishrantinagar) is a salesman in a company. In March, he received a phone call from an unknown lady and she told him that she is calling from Bajaj Finance Ltd Company and they provide quick and non-mortgage loans.

Tak was in need of money and asked her to help him in getting the loan. The woman along with one more woman and a man took Rs 72,800 from him online as service charges, GST and health policy. Later, they constantly ignored him whenever, he used to call them.

When he realized that he has been taken for a ride, he lodged a complaint in the police station.