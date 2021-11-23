Man ends life in Mukundnagar

Aurangabad, Nov 23:

A 36-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Mukundnagar at 4 pm, on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Vishwanath Jadhav (gate no 56, Mukundnagar). He was working as a cook in a hotel.

Police inspector Manoj Pagare said that Ravindra took his son to a hospital on Monday morning and later dropped his family at his in-law’s house at Mukundwadi.

He left his in-laws house by telling his wife that he was going to bring a food parcel. As Ravindra did not come for a long time, his wife took her brother to their home at Mukundnagar. She found his husband hanging and started crying.

Ravindra was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where doctors declared her brought dead. The cause of his taking extreme step could not be ascertained. A case of accidental death was registered with Mukundwadi Police Station. Head constable Ravindra Bade is on the case.