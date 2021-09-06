Man files petition seeking probe in son’s death as ‘honour killing' case

Aurangabad, Sept 6:

A man filed a petition in Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court seeking a probe into his son's death case as an ‘honour killing’ case. Kalyan Tirukeh filed a criminal petition in the HC through adv Ravindra Gore stating his son had not committed suicide rather, he was murder

In the petition, it was stated that the petitioner’s son Vishal Tirukhe was in love with a girl from the village.

Uddhav Coundhary and Vishwambhar Tiruke, the girl's relatives, came to the house of Kalyan Tirukhe on June 16, 2021.

The relatives warned Vishal of dire consequences if he does not keep away from the girl.

Vishwambhar slapped the girl and asked the lovebirds to be away from each otherwise, they would face dire consequences.

Vishal left home at 10 pm to go to work.

His body was found on railway tracks at Dawalwadi Shivar the next day morning. A case of abetting Vishal for suicide was registered against Uddhav Choudhary and Vishwambar Tirukhe (Daregaon). The death incident took place at railway track which is 6 km away from the village while there is a railway near the village.

A mobile phone of Sunil Gairwal was found from Vishal’s body.

Kalyan Tirukhe submitted a memorandum with the superintendent of police of Jalna and Badnapur Police Station requesting them to investigate the matter as ‘murder case on the basis of Vishal’s call details. He approached the court as the enquiry was not made in that direction even after one month.

In a preliminary hearing, the bench comprising Justice S P Deshmukh and Justice NB Suryavanshi issued directives to serve a notice to the State Government and probe officer. The next hearing has been placed on September 14.

Advocates Chandrakant Bodkhe and Swapni Muley are assisting adv Ravindra Gore.