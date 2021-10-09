Man gets RI in attempt to murder case

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

Sessions Court Judge V S P Kadam on Saturday sentenced the accused, Rahul Radhakisan Raut (29, resident of Sillod), to four years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1000 for making an attempt to murder a finance company recovery officer.

According to details, the complainant Sachin Shankar Dusane and his brother were working in a finance company. Accused Rahul suspected that the complainant and his wife had an illicit relationship.

The accused had beaten Sachin four years before the incident. Rahul had been keeping an eye on Sachin since then.

Sachin, his brother and colleagues, closed their office on the night of July 3, 2017. His brother and colleague were standing on the road while he went to a roadside open space to reply to a nature's call. The accused, who was holding a knife, came from behind him and stabbed him in the neck, causing serious injuries.

The complainant ran towards the road to save his life. His brother chased the accused. However, the accused escaped. Sachin had 13 stitches on his neck due to stabbing. A case was registered with Sillod Police Station.

During the hearing, Assistant Public Prosecutor Madhukar Aher recorded the statement of 12 witnesses. The testimony of doctor and eyewitnesses proved important. After hearing the argument, the court sentenced the accused Rahul to four years RI and also imposed a fine of Rs 1000 under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code for 'attempted murder'.