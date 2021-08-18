Man killed in Karmad

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

A 46-year-old man was killed after a speeding car hit his motorcycle on Karmad-Laadsaungi Road on Tuesday afternoon.

According to details, deceased Nivrutti Kaduba Mate was heading to Jaipur village via Laadsaungi yesterday on his two-wheeler (MH-20-8545). The speeding car (MH-20-FU-7543) hit the vehicle of Mate near a square of DMIC hill. He sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital. He died last night while undergoing treatment. The car dragged the deceased up to 50 feet. Last rites were performed on him at Jaipur village.