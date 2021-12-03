Man molests woman by forcibly entering house

Aurangabad, Dec 3:

A man molested a married woman by forcibly entering in her house at Padegaon on Thursday. A case has been registered against accused Vishal Kailas Chavan Kothekar (Kotha, Mantha, Jalna) in Cantonment police station, informed PI Sharad Ingle.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, she lives with her husband and son at Padegaon. She knew the accused Vishal as he secretly married one of her school friend, but later abandoned her. He was planning to get married again to another girl. However, victim’s friend asked her to tell Vishal’s relatives that he is already married. When she told to his relatives, his proposed marriage was cancelled.

Vishal was very angry with the victim. He came to her house at Padegaon and abused her on September 25. He also abused her husband on phone.

Again on December 2, he came to her house at around 3 pm and molested her. He also snatched a gold chain weighing 2 tolas from her neck and threatened to kill her husband and son, if she tells about it to anyone, the victim mentioned in the complaint.