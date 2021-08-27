Man murder over petty reasons

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

A 50 years old man was murdered over petty reasons at Ajanta in Sillod tehsil on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Shafiyoddin Abdul Rehman (50). The Ajanta police arrested three persons in this regard and registered a case of murder against them.

According to the details Shafiyoddin was standing near Jama Masjid in Ajanta when a speeding car dodged him. He had a dispute with the car driver Sadik and he asked him to drive carefully and went home.

Later Sadik and his relatives Shaikh Javedjan, Mohammad Shaikh and Athar Shaikh came to the spot again and severely beat Saifuddin with sticks. Sadik hit a stick on his head due to which he fell unconscious. He was taken to the hospital, but the doctors told to take him to the Aurangabad. He died on the way while being take to hospital at Aurangabad.

A case has been registered at the Ajanta police station against Sadik alias Munnajaan Mohammad (28), Shaikh Javedjan Mohammad Shaikh (32 and Shaikh Athar Jafar Baig (38) on the complaint lodged by deceased Saifuddin’s son Shaikh Mohammad Sophiyan. All the three accused have been arrested.