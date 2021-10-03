Man murdered by hitting with iron rod

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

Three persons murdered a man by hitting with an iron road at Ghanegaon in Soyegaon tehsil on Saturday evening over old rivalry. A case has been registered against the three accused in the Fardapur police station. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Harichand Pimple (35, Ghanegaon).

In the complaint given by the victim’s wife Alka Pimple, the accused Raju Babulal Pimple, Chotu alias Devlal Pimple and Sandeep Shravan Ganbaj (all Ghanegaon) severely beat her husband Sanjay with an iron rod over old rivalry. Sanjay was injured and was admitted in a hospital in Fardapur where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. The accused after the incident fled from the village.

On receiving the information, additional SP Pawan Bansod, DYSP Dr Vijay Marathe, Fardapur API

Amol More and others rushed and inspected the murder spot.