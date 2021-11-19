Man murdering wife at Ranjangaon arrested in just 2.5 hours

Aurangabad, Nov 19:

Man upset with wife as she divorced him orally and refused to live with him murdered her by stabbing with a sharp weapon at Ranangaon on Thursday night. The Waluj MIDC police arrested the accused Kiran Keshav Khillare (Degaon, Nanded) from Railway Station area within 2.5 hours after the incident.

Police said, the deceased Shivkanya Kiran Khillare (25, Dattanagar, Ranjangaon) had given divorce to her husband Kiran orally and refused to live with him as he used to torture her in inebriated condition frequently. He was living in a rented house with her daughter Harshada. She also joined a company in Waluj MIDC area and hence she called her mother Sangeeta Sasane (Parbhani) to Ranjangaon to look after Harshada. On Thursday evening, Kiran went to Shivkanya’s house tried to take Harshada forcibly with him. Shivkanya returned from work at around 8 pm and Kiran then took her to a room and stabbed her with a sharp weapon. Her mother Sangeeta shouted for help. The house owner Janabai Pawar and other neighbours broke the door of the room. They saw that Shivkanya was lying in a pool of blood. Kiran threw the weapon and fled in the dark.

The residents immediately took the injured Shivkanya to Government Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared her dead after the examination.

On receiving the information DCP Aparna Vankar, ACP Vivek Saraf, PI Sandeep Gurme, Avinash Dhage, Yogesh Shelke and others rushed to the spot and made a panchnama. The MIDC police and crime branch team launched search operations to nab Kiran.

Based on the mobile location, the police team arrested him from Railway Station area at around 10.30 pm. He was presented before the court on Friday and has been remanded in police custody till November 22. API Madansingh Ghunawat is further investigating the case.