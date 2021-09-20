Man posting lewd messages, videos to woman remanded in PC

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

The judicial magistrate (first class) D S Vamane on Monday remanded the accused Shahbaaz Ansari Wahed Ansari (30, opposite Shabana Hospital, Shah Bazar) in police custody till September 21 for sending lewd messages and videos through massenger on the phone of a woman for a month.

Accused Shahbaz tried to create closeness with a woman by sending a friend request to her. Later, between August 30 and September 19, he sent lewd messages and videos on the complainant’s phone. He also made the video calls on numerous occasions. The Pundliknagar police arrested him on Sunday night. He was produced before the court today and was remanded in the police custody till Tuesday. Public prosecutor appeared for the government.