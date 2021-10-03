Man stabs friend over petty reason

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

A man stabbed and injured his friend by calling him near Aurangabad Caves area in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) area on Saturday afternoon over petty reasons. The Begumpura police have arrested the attacker Mayur Adole (near Shrikrishna Temple, Begumpura).

The injured Samrat Suresh Wankhede (24) is a student in an educational institute at Nandanvan Colony. The accused and Samrat are friends, and the former called him near Aurangabad Caves on Saturday afternoon. Mayur questioned Samrat that why he was defaming him among his friends and severely beat him. Later he took a knife from his pocket stabbed near his left ribs three times. Samrat laid in a pool of blood, and Mayur fled from the scene.

Three more friends were present on the spot during the incident. They rushed him to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). A case of an attempt to murder has been registered at the Begumpura police station while API Shaikh Ahmed is further investigating the case. Meanwhile, accused Mayur was produced in the court, and he has been remanded in the police custody till October 6, the police informed.