Man transporting Gutkha arrested

Aurangabad, Dec 4:

The city crime branch team arrested a man transporting Gutkha and tobacco products banned in the state on his moped in Wadgaon Kolhati on Friday. The police have seized gutkha amounting to Rs 8,672 and moped amounting to Rs 45,000.

Crime branch PSI Gajanan Sontakke and his team were patrolling in Waluj MIDC area on Friday. They saw a man on a moped taking a gunny bag in suspicious condition near Wadgaon lake. When the police approached him, he tried to flee from the scene. But, the policemen nabbed him after a short chase.

He told his name as Pawan Sudam Jadhav (27, Bajajnagar). During the search, the police found Gutkha and pan masala worth Rs 8,672 in the bag. A case has been registered against Jadhav in Waluj MIDC police station on the complaint lodged by constable Lakhan Gaikwad.