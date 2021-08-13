Man trying to sell vehicle with fake number arrested

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

The city crime branch arrested a man trying to sell Tata Safari by putting a fake registration number on it at Bajajnagar on Thursday afternoon. A case has been registered against Rajendra Pandit Sathe (34, Bajajnagar) at the Waluj MIDC police station in this regard.

The crime branch police received information from the information that Rajendra Sathe is trying to sell a Tata Safari vehicle having a forged registration number. The police team went to Bajajnagar and found the vehicle parked near Mahadev Temple.

The police asked Sathe about the registration book, and then it was found that the number (MH43 N 2553) on the vehicle was fake. Similarly, Sathe changed the original silver colour of the vehicle and painted it white. He also prepared the documents of the white Tata Safari vehicle, it was found during the investigation. A case of cheating the government has been registered against Sathe at the Waluj MIDC police station.