Mandatory to form complaint committee

Aurangabad, Oct 26:

The district industries centre has appealed to set up an internal complaint committee (Mahila Takrar Nivaran Samiti) under the prevention and protection of sexual harassment of women in the workplace Act 2013. The circular issued by the directorate of industries states that all government, semi-government and private establishments which have 10 or more officers, employees in the office are covered by the act. It is mandatory to set up this committee under section 4 (1). An establishment that does not have an internal grievance redressal committee has a provision of Rs 50,000 fine. A committee should be immediately appointed in the establishment and submit a report to the office.