Mangalsutra, mobile snatched in Bajajnagar

Aurangabad, Oct 22:

Three suspects riding a motorcycle made away with a mangalsutra and a mobile of a woman in Bajajnagar on Thursday night. A case was registered in the MIDC Waluj police station against the suspects.

According to police, Sharda Dilip Tambat (35) a resident of Panchvati Society in Bajajnagar runs a household mess. She went out to purchase vegetables at Jaybhavani Chowk vegetable market at 9.30 pm on Thursday. As she reached near Vitthal-Rukmini temple, the suspects riding triple seat snatched her mangalsutra weighing 6 grams and worth Rs 18,000 and a mobile worth Rs 4,000.

The suspects then fled away towards Wadgaon. Tambat went home and gave this information to her husband. A complaint was lodged with the police late in the night. As per the statement, a suspect sitting in the back is about 25 years old and is wearing a grey shirt. PSI Chetan Ogle is further investigating the case.