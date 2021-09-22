Mankind need to renounce sorrow, misery to acquire happiness: Takahiro Eda

Manish Gajbhiye

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

The world is full of sorrows, miseries and conflicts. Mankind need renounce it to acquire happiness, says Monk Takahiro Eda of ‘Happy Science’ organization from Tokya Japan.

Eda conducts seminars, discourses, meditation and Japanese language training camp at the Aurangabad Caves area. He says, Happy Science is a religious and spiritual organization and its the founder is Ryuho Okawa, who has written about 2700 books on various subjects. The organization operates its camps in over 160 countries globally.

Buddhism, although born in India, was preserved in various countries outside India. However, the over the years, Buddhism assimilated with the local cultures in those countries and hence we find different ways of practicing Buddhism around the world. Still, the basic principles remained the same, which is the welfare and discarding sorrows, miseries of the people, Eda mentioned.

Japan respects India as it is the land of the birth place of Buddha. Moreover, the Japanese government also has bilateral ties with India in various sectors. Japanese companies are operated in India and other countries. Hence, training in Japanese language is being imparted to the youths here so that they can have the opportunities of studies and employment in Japan and other countries. Bhante Vishudhanand Bodhi and Bhante Chandra Bodhi have allotted permission to operate the camp in the Vihara premises in the Aurangabad caves area. The training is free for all people irrespective of religion and caste, Eda added.

What is Happy Science?

The basic teachings of Happy Science are ‘exploration of the Right Mind. In order to obtain happiness, one must practice wisdom, self-reflection and progress. The applicants joining the organisation should have aspiration and discipline to seek the truth and actively contribute to the realization of love, peace and happiness.