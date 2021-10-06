Many areas experience electricity failure

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

Many areas of the city experienced electricity failure at 4 pm on Wednesday because of heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds.

The employees of Mahaveetran rushed to restore the power supply.

Electricity supply to Gajanan Mandir-Feeder and Suhas Colony- Feeder after a tree fell on the wire. Also, the power supply to the Bus Stand feeder was snapped after a tree uprooted near Bhagyanagar.

The residents of Rahulnagar and Jalan Nagar experienced power failure when the pole fell, and wires were broken.

On receiving information, officers and employees rushed to the sport and restored the electricity supply by evening.