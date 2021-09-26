Aurangabad, Sept 26:

Marathwada is the cultural identity of Maharashtra. Marathi was born here. Sant tradition was cultivated in this area and till date, Marathwada has been a guiding light for Maharashtra, said state housing minister Jitendra Awhad.

The 41st Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan organized by Lok Samvad Foundation concluded on Sunday evening in the presence of Awhad. Babu Biradar presided over. Awhad said, Gangadhar Pantawane, RR Borade, Anuradha Patil and several others from Marathwada have carried on the legacy of Sant Janabai, Bahinabai and Tukaram. The Marathi language originated in the Godavari valley. Yadav gave Marathi the status of official language. Malik Ambar solved the water problem of Aurangabad. It cannot be solved by any of today's water resources ministers. Mobs are gaining recognition. Mob rule is always against progressive thinking. Therefore, writers as well as readers should oppose this oppressive rule, appealed Awhad. Senior literary RR Borade, MSP president Kautikrao Thale Patil, Dada Gore, Kiran Sagar, Kundlik Atkare, welcoming president Dr Rajesh Karpe, chief coordinator Dr Ram Chavan, vice president Fulchand Salampure, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Dr Kailash Ambhure, Radhabai Biradar and Nilesh Raut were present.

Decline of movements

Maharashtra is a region of movement. There was a tradition of many movements like Dalit, Arya Samaj and Satya Shodhak in Marathwada. These movements have slowed down. Namdev Dhasal, Raja Dhale once dominated the Dalit movement. But now, we don't see such struggles. Awhad also demanded a railway to reach the Ajanta Caves.