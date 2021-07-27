Marathwada Mukti Sangram celebrations on the lines of Nashik Kumbh Mela

Aurangabad, July 27:

The 75th anniversary (Amrut Mahotsav) of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram will be celebrated in 2023 on the lines of Nashik Kumbh Mela. Recently, guardian minister Subhash Desai instructed the municipal corporation to prepare a project plan for the city development. Accordingly, administrator Astik Kumar Pandey started the meeting session. Preliminary discussions were held on Monday evening with entrepreneurs in the city.

The Amrut Mahotsav of Marathwada Mukti Sangram will be celebrated on September 17, 2023. Therefore, Desai proposed to celebrate the year September 17, 2022 to September 17, 2023 as Amrut Mahotsav. He expressed the wish that the activities should be carried out in the city in the same manner as the activities carried out on the occasion of Kumbh Mela in Nashik. Municipal administrator Pandey first had discussions with entrepreneurs including Rishi Bagla, Ram Bhogle, Raman Azgaonkar, Narayan Pawar, Anil Iravane and others. In the meeting, Bagla attracted attention towards parking facility, hawkers zone and space to rickshaws. Ram Bhogle said, in 1970, there were only educational facilities available in the city, but now the city has taken a leap in tourism, transport and business sector. Consideration must be given to pay more attention for all sectors. He suggested that an independent authority for tourism should be set up.