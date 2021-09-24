Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din at SS English School

September 24, 2021

Aurangabad, Sept 23: Flag hosting ceremony and cultural programme were held at SS English school to mark the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din.

The programme commenced with unfurling the national flag by chief Guest Krishna Mhaske, RTO office. School director V K Dabhade and principal Meghna Vijayvargiya were present. Teacher Shital Raut anchored the programme.

