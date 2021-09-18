Marathwada Muktisangram Day at River Dale

Aurangabad, Sept 18: Marathwada Muktisangram Day was celebrated at River Dale High school. Trustee Dr Makrand Deshpande and Sakshi Deshpande hoisted the flag. Principal Dr Sudhir Hadke, academic head Agnel Sylvester Dcunha, co-ordinators, teaching and non-teaching staff were present. Archana Kulkarni spoke about the importance of the Muktisangram Day. The function was hosted by Madhavi Satalkar and Rajeshree Pawar. Asha Kochure proposed a vote of thanks.