Marathwada Watergrid may create problems: Kohirkar

Aurangabad, Nov 28:

Marathwada watergrid scheme can be implemented but it may also create some problems in the future, opined the outgoing secretary of the water resources department Ajay Kohirkar.

Kohirkar is retiring from the service on November 30 and hence he was felicitated by water resources minister Jayant Patil.

Speaking on the occasion, Kohirkar said, the watergrid issue came fore in the recent time, but it can create problems in the near future. The scheme has the planning to provide water to the agriculture and industry. There are around 12 big dams in the region. They will be inter-linked through this scheme. In future, water will be available only in the half of these dams and hence the planning of distribution of water will be difficult. Every year, the planning of distribution will have to be done in October, which will create technical problems. Dams were constructed in large number in Nashik and Nagar districts, which impacted the water distribution to Jayakwadi dam. If the dams are constructed in large numbers, there will be disputes between districts, he said.

Employment Guarantee minister Sandipan Bhumre demanded that the canals of the Jayakwadi should be repaired and water should be distributed in the Godavari valley on rotation basis.

Minister of state Abdul Sattar, social welfare minister Dhananjay Mundhe and health minister Rajesh Tope also spoke on the occasion.