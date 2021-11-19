Aman Ghutke

A moment of mindfulness encountered is a moment of true celebration. Life consisting of such several trillion moments attains enchantment through mindfulness. The focus of convergence is that one shouldn't get quivery by any means which distract oneself from his family, friends, society, and overall physical, mental, social, behaviour enrichment. One such qualitative example is of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Dr Ambedkar is not merely an eminent name, he represents a broad introspection, a deep interrogation, a middle way of an ideal path; an epitome of humanity, equality, justice, fraternity, wisdom and compassion.

Although he dedicated his entire life for upliftment of the downtrodden, his overall contributions, if can be measured, could be understood as a path proven beneficial to the humanity as a whole in the context of a widespread social, economic and political integration, development and welfare. His act of unfolding Buddhism is optimum enough to open eyes of trillions seeking spirituality, philosophy and humanity among several races and creeds. The Constitution of India is an evidence of how humanity can be cherished in ordinary to extraordinary ways.

In the book ‘The March of a Broken Man on Warpath’, author Dr Manohar Jilthe, a professor in English literature, a social worker, a distinguished stoic and a gentleman treading on the principles of Gautama The Buddha and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, focuses on the realities of the journey of Dr Ambedkar though the inferno of obstacles towards the ocean of righteousness; and how in every breath and morsel we must recall, recite, learn, and collectively act upon the principles of Dr Ambedkar.

The book will be released on November 20 here at Samyak Kranti Buddha Vihar, Vishal Nagar, Nandanvan Colony, by founder chairman, Dr Ambedkar Vangmayeen Abhyas Mandal, Nashik Devendra Ubale. Bhikkhu Dr Ananda, Mustajib Khan, Prakash Shirsat, Mangal Khivansara and Kshama Khobragade will be the speakers.

A book ‘March of a Broken Man on Warpath’ will be released in Aurangabad today. The article throws light on the thoughts of author Dr Manohar Jilthe.