Marijuana worth Rs 68K seized

Aurangabad, Nov 24:

The police arrested a drug peddler and seized 6 kgs Marijuana amounting Rs 68,560 at Shashrinagar on Tuesday.

Acting on the tip off, Jawaharnagar PI Santosh Patil, crime branch PSI Kalyan Shelke and their team raided a house and arrested Sachin Thombre (29, Shashtrinagar). The police seized 6.360 kgs Marijauna amounting Rs 68,560 and an electronic weighing machine. A case has been registered at Jawaharnagar police station.