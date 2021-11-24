Marijuana worth Rs 68K seized
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 24, 2021 08:45 PM2021-11-24T20:45:01+5:302021-11-24T20:45:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Nov 24: The police arrested a drug peddler and seized 6 kgs Marijuana amounting Rs 68,560 at Shashrinagar ...
Aurangabad, Nov 24:
The police arrested a drug peddler and seized 6 kgs Marijuana amounting Rs 68,560 at Shashrinagar on Tuesday.
Acting on the tip off, Jawaharnagar PI Santosh Patil, crime branch PSI Kalyan Shelke and their team raided a house and arrested Sachin Thombre (29, Shashtrinagar). The police seized 6.360 kgs Marijauna amounting Rs 68,560 and an electronic weighing machine. A case has been registered at Jawaharnagar police station.