Married man raping nurse on pretext of marriage gets PC

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

A married man allegedly raping a nurse from Mumbai on various occasions for three years on the pretext of marrying her has been remanded in police custody. The judicial magistrate (first class), B D Tare, on Wednesday, remanded Rajesh Pramanand Pawar (28, Cidco Mahanagar - 1, MIDC, Waluj) in police custody till September 10.

Accused Pawar met a 26 years old nurse from Mumbai through a common friend in 2018. Later, they developed intimate relations. He raped her on numerous occasions at Pune, Waluj and Aurangabad.

He had lied to her that he would marry her soon. Later, she came to know that he cheated on her as he was already married. When she asked him about his marriage, he said that he would divorce his wife and would marry her soon.

However, he started ignoring her and also blocked her phone number. When she met him and asked him for marriage, he abused and beat her, the victim mentioned in her complaint. A case in this regard has been registered at the Begumpura police station.

The police produced Pawar before the court on Wednesday, and he was remanded in police custody. Assistant government prosecutor Jananrdan Jadhav requested for police custody.