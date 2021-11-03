Martyr soldier’s family gets justice after 25 years

Aurangabad, Nov 3:

Government implements several beneficial schemes for the families of the martyr soldiers. However, it has been seen that the kin of the soldiers does not get the benefits due to the apathy of the administrative system. In one such case, the Aurangabad division bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice S V Gangapurwal and Justice R N Ladda order that the family members of the martyr solder should be handover the land within a month. Hence, the family members got justice almost after 25 years.

The bench observed that the aim of the government beneficial schemes is not fulfilled due to the prolonged apathy and issued the aforesaid order. The family members had been pursuing the issue since 1996 and they got justice after 25 years. A

ccording to the details, a soldier of the Indian Army and resident of Thadi Ukkadgaon, tehsil Sonpeth, district Parbhani, Manchak Navdev Rankhanbe lost his life in operation ‘Rakshak’ in Jammu and Kashmir in 1996. As his family members were eligible for getting the government land, his father applied for the land with the district collector of Parbhani.

The Sonpeth tehsildar sought three reports about the eligibility of the family members and also about that the concerned land does not have any encroachment in 2002, again from the sub-divisional officer in 2008 and from the deputy district collector on October 14, 2020. Still, the applicant did not receive the land. Hence, Manchak’s father submitted a civil petition through Adv Sachin M Deshmukh in the division bench. The bench observed that the district collector had all the evidences about the eligibility and he should have taken the decision until now. Adv Majid Shaikh, Adv Suyash Jangada and Adv Yogesh Birajdar assisted Adv Deshmukh.