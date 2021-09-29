Maruti Chole passes away

Aurangabad, Sept 29: Senior citizen Maruti Gunidba Chole (72, New Eknathnagar, Osmanpura) died of a heart attack here on Tuesday. He is survived by wife, two sons Vijay and Ajay, a daughter and extended family. Chole, who hailed from Asola in Dharur tehsil of Beed district, was the former employee of the Saraswati Bhuvan Educational Institute.