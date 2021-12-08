Mason found dead in Kamlapur

Aurangabad, Dec 8: The dead body of a 35-year-old mason was found in suspicious circumstances at Kamlapuri on Wednesday morning.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the mason who was identified as Sanjay Dhondiram Sonawne (Ana-Bhokardan, current residence Hanumannagar, Kamlapur) committed suicide. The stink was coming out of the house of Sanjay Sonawne this morning.

When his neighbour opened the door of Sanjay’s house, he saw him lying in an unconscious state. He informed Police Patil Shafiullah and MIDC Waluj Police Station. PSI Ashok Ingle, head constable Sukhdev Bhagde, ASI A H Borade and others reached the spot. Social activists Amol Lohkar, Deepak Gaibhar, Navnath Shelke, Manohar Lohkar, Suresh Waghmare helped police to rush Sanjay to Government Hospital.

He was living at Hanumannagar alone for the past two years and was working as a mason. A case of accidental death was registered with MIDC Waluj Police Station. Dashrath Khosre is on the case.