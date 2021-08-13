Massia delegation meets Gadkari

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

The members of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) along with the union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad met the union minister for road transport and highway Nitin Gadkari and presented a memorandum of demands at New Delhi recently.

Giving more information, Massia president Narayan Pawar said we put forward various demands including development of roads in the district. High speed highway between Aurangabad and Pune through Supa, Ranjangaon, Shikrapur and Chakan industrial areas. An alternate road and construction of flyover from Sajapur on Solapur-Dhule Highway to Waluj industrial area. Construction of underpass for vehicles in both the directions on Waluj Bypass road and speeding up the work of the Jalgaon and Shirdi road. Gadkari assured the delegation that further action would be taken in view of the demands made by Massia. He also directed the officials to take further action accordingly. Massia vice president Kiran Jagtap, PRO Rahul Mogale, Suresh Khillare and other members were present.