Massive response to 'Discovery School Super League' Season-4

More than 1 crore students to participate online

Aurangabad, Sept 21:

The fourth season of India's most prestigious national level inter-school online exam, the Discovery School Super League, presented by Discovery, organized in association with Lokmat and powered by BYJU'S has begun. The league is getting spontaneous response from schools and students.

The quiz has been conducted at national level for the last three years. Students from different states participate in the quiz. As a result, the fourth season of the exam is also organised online. Students of class 3rd to 10th can take part in the online exam from their home. The examination is being held at three levels, school, state level and national level.

Our students have been participating in the quiz jointly organised by Lokmat and BYJU'S for the past three years. The quiz is a great experience for students to tackle challenging questions and broaden their horizons.

– Manisha Nath, principal, Jigisha International School, Aurangabad

BYJU's is doing a fantastic job by providing students with such an excellent platform to test their skills. Many thanks to the team of BYJU'S.

– Seema Dutta, principal, Saint Meera High School, Aurangabad.

This is an activity that expands the horizons of the students. BYJU'S is providing a great opportunity to the students. This is an important step in the development of the children.

– S A Khaleel, principal, Kids Pride English School, Aurangabad.

To participate in the contest

To participate in the contest, click on the following link and download the app for Android mobile https://byjudssl.app.link/downloadapp

For IOS mobile

http://byajudssl.app.link/downloadapp

For more information contact – 9673595595/9850406017

Quiz will be held accordingly:

-In the school level quiz, 20 questions with more than one option will have to be answered in 30 minutes. One student from each group from the school may be eligible for the state level admission.

-The best two students will be selected for the national level from the quiz with more than one option at the state level.

-The quiz between the winners from each state will be telecast on Discovery Channel in India. It will be filmed at Discovery Channel's studio in Mumbai.