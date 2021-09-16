MAT gives interim orders on railway commissioner’s notice

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

Chairman of Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) M R Bhatkar and member secretary Medha Gadgil gave interim orders not to terminate the service of a railway police constable after validity his sports certificate was cancelled. The next hearing has been placed on September 28.

According to details, the petitioner Ramdas Jaibhaye secured third prize and certificate in the State level Maharashtra Trampoline Championship. Deputy Director of Sports and Youth Services Department (Aurangabad region) verified the Jaibhaye and issued a validity certificate in 2018.

Honorary secretary of Maharashtra Amature Trampoline Association Sachin Rajendra Pathania made a complaint with the divisional deputy director on July 4, 2020, stating that only three candidates participated in trampoline and tumbling contests between 1997 and 2005 while 258 candidates did not participate in any contest.

On receiving the complaint, the deputy director served a notice on September 16, 2020 to 258 candidates, including the petitioner, and cancelled their certificates' validity.

Jaibhaye filed a petition in the High Court to submit an appeal with the Sports and Youth Services joint-director of Pune. The joint director’s office rejected his appeal. Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner of Mumbai Railway Police served a show-cause notice to the petitioner on May 17 and sought clarification as to why his service should not be terminated.

Jaibhaye filed a plea in the MAT, Mumbai, through adv Amol Chalak. The tribunal gave interim orders not to terminate his service. It has also issued directives to serve notice to respondents.