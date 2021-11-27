MAT grants permission to change name of heir in appointment on compassionate basis

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

Member of the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) Aurangabad Bench VD Dongre has ordered the agriculture department to include the name of the son of the deceased employee in the waiting list instead of his wife. The deceased employee Vyankatrao Chandale had died while working in the tehsil agriculture office at Parbhani.

Chandale died in 2004 while in service. As his children were minor, his wife Ranjana had demanded an immediate appointment on a compassionate basis. Her name was added to the waiting list after repeated requests. But she did not get the appointment till she turned 45 years old. Her name was dropped from the waiting list for exceeding the age limit. Therefore, she had requested that her son Vaibhav's name should be included in the waiting list and he should be given appointment on a compassionate basis.

However, as per the government resolution of May 20, 2015 and September 21, 2017, the name of the second heir can be included in the waiting list only if the first heir in the waiting list dies. There is no provision to change the name of the heir in the list, the agriculture department said. The mother and son rushed to the MAT against the decision.

Following the hearing, the High Court had earlier in a case ruled that the provision in the ruling barring restriction on change of name in the compassionate appointment waiting list was illegal. Referring to this, the order denying the appointment of Latur's joint director of agriculture was revoked and the above order was issued. Adv Hanumant Jadhav presented their case.