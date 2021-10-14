MAT orders to hold result of nurse recruitment exam

Aurangabad, Oct 14:

The Aurangabad bench of Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal comprising Justice V D Dongre and administrative member Vijaykumar issued an interim order to hold the result of the examination for the recruitment examination to be held on October 24, 2021. The order has been issued following an application challenging the recruitment submitted by Nitin Holambe and others from Latur.

The public health service directorate, on February 27, 2021, published rules for the recruitment of the post of the nurse. Accordingly, an advertisement was also published. Out of the total posts published in the advertisement, 50 per cent was to be fulfilled with the candidates clearing diploma and degree courses from the private nursing institutes, while the remaining 50 per cent were reserved for the nurses passed from the government nursing institutes. Similarly, out of the total posts, 90 per cent of posts were reserved for women candidates, which is not according to the recruitment rules for reservation, the applicants claimed.

Moreover, there is a huge difference between the candidates passed through the government and the private nursing institutes. Giving 90 per cent reservations to women is a breach of the reservation limits provided by the Supreme Court. Hence, the applicants challenged the recruitment process.

MAT observed that an affidavit in this regard was not submitted even after serving the notice. Hence, the result of the proposed recruitment examination should be reserved. The next hearing will be held on November 25. Adv Chaitanya Dharurkar appeared for the petitioners.