MAT serves notices following application challenging downgrading of deputy health director post

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

The Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal, Mumbai, bench at Aurangabad has ordered to serve notices to the state government, secretary and director of the public health department, and other respondents following a petition challenging the promotion for the post of deputy director and joint director in the public health department after downgrading the said posts. The next hearing will be held on October 28.

Applicant Dr Eknath Dhondiba Male has challenged the government decision by submitting an application through Adv Shyam B Patil in the MAT.

According to the application, the application joined the public health department as a medical officer in 1988. In 1996, he was appointed as a civil surgeon through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). On August 30, 2018, he was promoted as deputy health director, Latur, after downgrading the said post.

The applicant stated that there is no provision in the recruitment rules to bifurcate the posts of deputy director and joint director on the basis of the pay scale. He is entitled to get the original pay scale for the post of deputy health director, he mentioned in the application.