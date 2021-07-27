Matrupitru Pujan on Gurupurnima
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 27, 2021 11:20 PM2021-07-27T23:20:01+5:302021-07-27T23:20:01+5:30
Aurangabad, July 27: The Oikos Home Schooling celebrated Gurupurnima online with great enthusiasm with all students, parents, teachers in ...
Aurangabad, July 27: The Oikos Home Schooling celebrated Gurupurnima online with great enthusiasm with all students, parents, teachers in the presence of director principal Nikita Agrawal. Shloka explaining importance of parents and Gurus in lives of kids was recited. Story of Ganesha was narrated. Online Matrupitru Pujan was performed.