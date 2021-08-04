Maulana Azad College students shine in HSC

Aurangabad, Aug 3: The Maulana Azad College has maintained its traditions of merit in spite of the Covid pandemic, recording 100 per cent passing percentage in the HSC examination (in all streams i.e. Arts, Science, Commerce and HSVC) result of which was declared today. Twenty-two students scored more than 95 per cent marks and 161 scored above 90 per cent.

In all, 843 students passed with distinction.

The stream-wise result is as follows:

Science: Candidates appeared 680, above 95% - 20, above 90% - 133, distinction - 527.

Commerce: Candidates appeared 183, above 95% - 2, above 90% - 18, distinction -159, Grade-I 4.

Arts: Candidates appeared 145, above 90% - 10, distinction - 88, Grade-I - 47. HSVC: Candidates appeared 70, distinction-69, Grade-I 1.

Maulana Azad Education Society president Farhat Jamal congratulated the successful candidates and staff.