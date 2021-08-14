MBA, MMS registration date extended

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) extended the last date of registration for the postgraduate courses in management up to August 16.

The online registration and confirmation of the application form began in the last week of June and the last date was July.

Following a request from students and parents in Covid situation, the registration window was reopened. The date was extended up to August 16.

Management courses aspirants can confirm the online application and editor their details like name, examination centres up to August 16. The CET Cell appealed to the students and parents to take notice of the date extension.