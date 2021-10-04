MCA-CET result declared

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC)

declared the result of Maharashtra Master of Computer Application Common Entrance Test (MAH-MCA-CET)-2021 on Monday.

A total of 21,339 candidates registered for the test in July and August. More than 20,000 students appeared for the CET held online in the different parts of the State on September 15.

Rakesh Mahadev More topped in the State by securing 127 marks out of 200 in the test while Manish K is in second place. Nitish Verma secured third place. The qualified candidates will get admission in private non-aided, university departments colleges of the State for the academic year 2021-22. Nearly 175 candidates obtained zero marks, while 200 youths obtained one mark.