Md Abdul Rahim passes away

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

Mohammed Abdul Rahim Mohammed Abdul Raheman, a resident of Ranmastpura near Kali Masjid passed on Sunday midnight.

His Namaz-e-Janaz was offered at Kali Masjid on Monday morning.

Mohammed Abdul Rahim was 64 and buried at adjacent graveyard. He was chief editor of Urdu daily ‘Aaj Ki Awaz’ and leaves behind wife, four sons and one daughter. He was brother of social activist Mohd Abdul Rafiq.