ME, M Tech admissions process commenced

Auragabad, Nov 15:

The admission process for ME/M Tech, the postgraduate course in engineering and technology, has begun for the academic year 2021-22.

The candidates who have passed Bachelor Degree in the relevant field of Engineering and Technology or Pharmacy from a recognised institution with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for reserved category) for general group and obtained qualified score in Graduates Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and valid for the current academic year or Graduates Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) are eligible to apply for the admissions.

The candidates who got non-qualified marks in GATE and GPAT is also eligible to apply. But, youths with qualified score will be given preference for the admissions on non-qualified marks students. The last date of registration and uploading documents is November 17.

Aspirants of engineering courses need to get documents verified and confirmed application form on or before November 18. There will be an offline and online facility for documents verification. The provisional merit list will be displayed on November 20 and grievances about the list can be submitted between November 21 and 23. The final merit list will be released on November 24.

Over 12 K seats for admissions

There are more than 190 engineering and technology postgraduate institutes in the State with over 12,000 seats. Nearly 50 per cent of seats were vacant during the last academic year.

For sponsored candidates, a minimum of two years of full-time work experience in a registered in any industry or institute in the relevant field in which admission is being sought can also apply online.