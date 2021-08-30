Media should have positive attitude towards women: Journalist Pragati

Aurangabad, Aug 30:

“Media should cover the work of women, political representation than just writing about their attire, past or other things. Care be taken that character of women should not be tarnished through writing,” said senior journalist Pragati Bankhele.

She was speaking on the first lecture on ‘Women's Political Representation and Media' in the special series organised by MGM University's College of Mass Communication and Journalism on Monday.

Dean of the social sciences faculty Dr Rekha Shelke, senior Journalist Praveen Bardapurkar, Santosh Andhale, Dr Asha Deshpande and others were present.

Bankhele said there are 78 women representatives in the Lok Sabha today and 27 in the Rajya Sabha, which is not even 50 per cent participation in politics.

The situation is not different from Gram Panchayat to the national level. Media helps in making policies regarding women,” she said.

Senior journalist Mangal Khinvasara will deliver a lecture at 11 am on September 1.