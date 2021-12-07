Medical officer Dr Birhade suspended due to negligence in vaccination

Aurangabad, Dec 7:

District collector Sunil Chavan on Monday suspended medical officer of Siddhanath Wadgaon Primary Health Center (PHC) in Gangapur tehsil Dr Chitra Premnath Birhade. It is noteworthy that the proposal for suspension of Dr Birhade was submitted to the collector by the Zilla Parishad CEO Nilesh Gatne three days ago.

The district administration has decided to vaccinate citizens above 18 years of age considering the risk of transmission of the new omicron virus. District collector, ZP chief executive officer and all government agencies are working hard to achieve this goal. Meanwhile, district health officer Dr Sudhakar Shelke noticed that the count of vaccination at Siddhanath-Wadgaon PHC in Gangapur tehsil was very low. When the senior officers paid a surprise visit to the PHC, it was found that Dr Birhade was not staying at the headquarters.

It was clear that the vaccination rate in the villages under this health centers was low. A notice was sent to Dr Birhade. After getting the notice, Dr Birhade lodged various allegations against Dr Shelke with the ZP CEO. She also replied to the notice three days later instead of 24 hours. Gatne then sent a proposal to suspend her to the district collector. The collector on Monday suspended Dr Birhade and was also transferred to Aadul PHC in Paithan. As per the suspension order, she could not leave Aadul village without the permission of Paithan medical officer.