Meeting held to remove misconceptions about VBA

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

A review meeting divisional level coordinators of Phule-Ambedkar Vidwat Sabha was held here on Sunday.

A plan was made to remove misconceptions spread about Vanchit Bahujan Aghade (VBA) by some political parties.

VBA incharge president Rekha Thakur chaired the meeting.

Rekha Thakur said that VBA would work as a competent alternative to form the Government of commoners and remove the monopoly of established people.

“The VBA is continuously raising the issues of the common man rather than just during election time. We determined to form a Government of deprived class under the leadership of Balasaheb Ambedkar. The intellectual class should stand behind Phule-Ambedkar Vidwat Sabha,” she added.

VBA State unit spokesman Farooq Ahmed, its vice-presidents Siddhart Mokale and Govind Dalvi and newly elected State coordinator of Vidwat Sabha Dr Manoj Nikalje, also spoke.

Dr Shahaji Chandshive took the review of the organisation. Bharat Shirsath conducted the proceedings. Pravin Ranbagul, Savita Munde, Pradnya Salve, Gatha Waghmare, Anita Gokonda, Kishor Wagh and others were present.