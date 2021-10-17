Mega blood donation camp on Tuesday

Aurangabad, Oct 17:

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) and its Youth Wing will organise a mega blood donation camp at different places in the city on October 19 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad.

The camp will be held at JIH office Katkat Gate, Lal Masjid (Town Hall), Paithan Gate and the big mosque of Chikalthana between 10.30 am to 7.30 pm on Tuesday.

The city is experiencing a massive blood shortage because of Covid and dengue. Relatives of the patients have to run here and there for platelets. JIH decided to hold a mega blood donation camp. The organisers have appealed to all donors to participate in the donation camps.